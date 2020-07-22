Stuart Baxter's compensation matter with Safa is unresolved

Stuart Baxter resigned from coaching Bafana Bafana last year but the debt that the Safa incurred from securing his services has not been settled. When Shakes Mashaba left the head coach job at the national team in 2017, Safa negotiated with SuperSport to release their coach to take over the reins at Bafana. Baxter was contracted to Matsatsantsa at the time. There was an agreement that the national federation would compensate the Tshwane club for the British coach’s early release but the promise was never kept. The fee involved is believed to be over R1million. SuperSport chief executive, Stan Matthews, confirmed that they are yet to receive compensation from Safa for having released Baxter early from his contract.

“Yes, I can confirm that we haven’t been compensated for Baxter but I can’t share more than that because of the respect that I have for Safa as the mother of our football,” Matthews stated.

Baxter joined Bafana in 2017 and replaced Mashaba who had fallen out of favour with the bigwigs at Safa House.

He became Safa’s target following his success with SuperSport and for having impressed previously with Kaizer Chiefs.

After the Africa Cup of Nations, Baxter resigned as the head coach of Bafana.

When acting Safa chief executive, Tebogo Motlanthe, was asked about the Baxter saga, he answered: “There’s no one who knows where this Baxter thing comes from. I don’t have an invoice from SuperSport. When I owe, you must give me an invoice to say this is what you owe me. Safa is an (professional) institution, I can’t just say I had an agreement with you and I’ve not been paid, you send a letter of demand,” Motlanthe said.

Baxter left Bafana last year and Molefi Ntseki took over the hot seat.

“I was not the CEO then, the people who were involved were the CFO (Chief Financial Officer, Gronie Hluyo). I’ve sent all the queries to the CFO. He doesn’t have an invoice,” Motlanthe explained.

Attempts to get hold of Guyo proved futile as his phone rang unanswered.

