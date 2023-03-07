Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Sundowns players dominate as Bafana announce preliminary squad for Afcon qualifiers

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Published Mar 7, 2023

Share

Durban — South African head coach Hugo Broos has named a stacked 35-man preliminary squad ahead of their two crucial Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifying matches against Liberia this month.

Bafana will face them at Orlando Stadium, in Johannesburg, on Friday, March 24 (kick-off 6pm) and then travel to Monrovia to tackle the West Africans on March 28.

Broos has called up the best players at his disposal, a squad that sees 10 players from juggernauts Mamelodi Sundowns, including inspirational youngster Cassius Mailula.

It is no surprise that Brandon Peterson is the only Kaizer Chiefs representative while Innocent Maela, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Miguel Timm and Monnapule Saleng carried the torch for Orlando Pirates.

The squad, that includes the likes of England-based Lyle Forster, Percy Tau and Kobamelo Kodisang as well as Bongokuhle Hlongwane, will be trimmed down to the final 23 in the coming week.

Bafana Bafana preliminary squad:

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu), Brandon Petersen (Kaizer Chiefs), Ricardo Goss (SuperSport United)

Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie (Sekhukhune United), Khuliso Mudau, Thapelo Morena, Aubrey Modiba, Grant Kekana, Mothobi Mvala (all Sundowns), Siyanda Msani (Richards Bay), Innocent Maela, Nkosinathi Sibisi (both Orlando Pirates), Taariq Fielies (Cape Town City), Thapelo Maseko (SuperSport United), Siyanda Xulu (Turan Tovus, Azerbaijan)

Midfielders: Miguel Timm (Pirates), Luke Le Roux (Varbergs BoIS, Sweden), Njabulo Blom (St Louis City, US), Sphephelo SIthole (Belenenses, Portugal), Sphelele Mkhulise, Teboho Mokoena (both Sundowns), Grant Margeman (SuperSport)

Forwards: Monnapule Saleng (Pirates), Khanyiso Mayo (CT City), Pule Mmodi (Golden Arrows), Themba Zwane, Cassius Mailula (both Sundowns), Zakhele Lepasa (SuperSport), Mihlali Mayambela (Aris Limassol, Cyprus), Lyle Foster (Burnley, England), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Minnesota United, US), Fagrie Lakay (Pyramids, Egypt), Percy Tau (Al Ahly, Egypt), Kobamelo Kodisang (Moreirense, Portugal)

@ScribeSmiso

IOL Sport

Hugo BroosPercy TauBafana BafanaInternational soccerSoccer

