Sundowns players dominate as Bafana announce preliminary squad for Afcon qualifiers

Bafana will face them at Orlando Stadium, in Johannesburg, on Friday, March 24 (kick-off 6pm) and then travel to Monrovia to tackle the West Africans on March 28.

Durban — South African head coach Hugo Broos has named a stacked 35-man preliminary squad ahead of their two crucial Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifying matches against Liberia this month.

Broos has called up the best players at his disposal, a squad that sees 10 players from juggernauts Mamelodi Sundowns, including inspirational youngster Cassius Mailula.

It is no surprise that Brandon Peterson is the only Kaizer Chiefs representative while Innocent Maela, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Miguel Timm and Monnapule Saleng carried the torch for Orlando Pirates.

The squad, that includes the likes of England-based Lyle Forster, Percy Tau and Kobamelo Kodisang as well as Bongokuhle Hlongwane, will be trimmed down to the final 23 in the coming week.