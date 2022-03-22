Sundowns star Lyle Lakay delighted to be back in Bafana Bafana squad

Johannesburg - Mamelodi Sundowns left-back Lyle Lakay is delighted to be back in the Bafana Bafana squad ahead of the national team’s upcoming friendly internationals against Guinea and 2018 World Cup winners France. Lakay’s call-up to the Bafana squad comes as a reward following some good performances for Sundowns since the turn of the year.

With national team coach Hugo Broos turning to mostly younger players as he looks to build a squad capable of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, the experience of the 30-year-old Lakay will be very important. “It’s a great feeling to represent your country. To be back in the national team is good. Every football player dreams of representing their country. I always told myself that I’ll be happy if I’m in. If I’m not, it’s not the end of the world and I’d have to continue working hard,” said Lakay. ALSO READ: Bafana need to play difficult games all the time - coach Hugo Broos

There is no doubt that France will be the favourites to beat Bafana, but Lakay believes that it will be a good opportunity for the South Africans to test themselves against arguably the best national team in the world, who will also be one of the frontrunners to win the 2022 World Cup later this year. “Kylian Mbappe is one of the best in the world right now. We can test ourselves against the best in the world and their level. It is obviously higher than our level but we will get to test ourselves against the best and see how far we can go,” said Lakay. Meanwhile, Lakay’s club Sundowns will be one of the favourites to win the Caf Champions League this season. Masandawana have not won Africa’s premier club competition since 2016, but recently inflicted home and away defeats upon reigning champions Al Ahly in the group stage.

