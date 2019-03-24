Percy Tau scored twice as South Africa defeated Libya in Sunday's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Tunisia. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – Percy Tau scored twice as South Africa secured a famous 2-1 win over Libya on Sunday to qualify for this year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt. Bafana Bafana went into their final qualifier needing just a draw to go through, and they looked on their way when Tau broke the deadlock in the 49th minute with an exquisite strike from outside of the box.

Stuart Baxter’s men were given a scare when goalkeeper Darren Keet, who had produced a number of superb saves to keep Libya at bay, was penalised for a studs-up challenge.

Ahmad Benali buried the ball in the back of the net from the spot, and the Libyan fans in the stadium were given renewed hope of qualification.

However, the scores were level for just three minutes. Again, Tau found himself in a perfect position, and his shot was too powerful for the Libyan goalkeeper.

There were ugly scenes towards the end of the game when plastic bottles were thrown into the field as South Africa looked to close the game and book their seats to Egypt.

Baxter’s men finished their qualification campaign second behind Nigeria and were the as the only undefeated side in Group E.

IOL Sport