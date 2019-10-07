CAPE TOWN – Bafana Bafana forward Percy Tau's participation in Sunday's Nelson Mandela Challenge clash against Mali in Port Elizabeth is hanging in the balance after he suffered an injury while playing for his Belgian team Club Brugge on Sunday.
Bafana supporters are no doubt looking forward to seeing the former Mamelodi Sundowns attacker back in action in South Africa after his star performance in a 2-2 draw against Real Madrid in a UEFA Champions League match last week.
However, Tau suffered a knock to his ankle while helping to set up Brugge's second goal in a 4-0 win over Gent on the weekend, a result which enabled his team to open up a three point lead at the top of the league standings.