Tau set to train with Bafana Bafana this afternoon









Percy Tau is set to train with Bafana in a their afternoon training session. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix There's good news for the masses in the football fraternity in South Africa ahead of Bafana Bafana's clash with Mali in the Nelson Mandela Challenge. Percy Tau is set to train with the team this afternoon at Isaac Wolfson Stadium in Port Elizabeth despite carrying a knock he sustained while playing for his team club, Brugge this past weekend. The majestic Tau was sacrificed four minutes before the interval as Brugge thrashed Gent 4-0 in the league on Sunday. The Witbank born forward didn't train yesterday (Tuesday) at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg but will be in action this afternoon. Bafana lock horns with Mali on Sunday at 3.30pm at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth.

Today's training is open to public and will commence at 3.30pm.

Bafana's doctor, Thulani Ngwenya, confirmed that only Dean Furman will not participate in this afternoon's training session.

"I'm sure the one that people are waiting to hear about is Percy Tau. Percy is here and we've assesed him. I've just assesed him just now as well, Percy will be training and we will be monitored. His injury is not that bad but we will be monitoring him during training," Ngwenya stated.

Bongani Zungu has withdrawn from the squad and his place has been taken by Highlands Park midfielder, Mothobi Mvala.

"The last time we spoke about injuries we mentioned Bongani Zungu. We've heard Zungu, we've assessed him and we've re-assessed him. We came in to a determination that Zungu can't continue with the camp because of the nature of his injury. I've discussed with his team and Zungu has been released from camp and is flying back to Paris tomorrow," he added.

Zungu arrived in camp with a deep laceration injury. Furman who helped Supersport United to lift the MTN8 suffered a knee injury but should start training tomorrow.

"The second one is Dean Furman. Dean Furman has improved. He has actually shown much improvement with his injury. He is finishing his last course of treatment today and tomorrow he should train," Ngwenya elaborated.

Lebo Mothiba was another doubt because of a groin injury.

"Lebo Mothiba has had a groin strain and we are treating him and should be able to train fully as well." Ngwenya explained.





IOL Sport