There's good news for the masses in the football fraternity in South Africa ahead of Bafana Bafana's clash with Mali in the Nelson Mandela Challenge.
Percy Tau is set to train with the team this afternoon at Isaac Wolfson Stadium in Port Elizabeth despite carrying a knock he sustained while playing for his team club, Brugge this past weekend.
The majestic Tau was sacrificed four minutes before the interval as Brugge thrashed Gent 4-0 in the league on Sunday.
The Witbank born forward didn't train yesterday (Tuesday) at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg but will be in action this afternoon.
Bafana lock horns with Mali on Sunday at 3.30pm at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth.