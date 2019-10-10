Tau's absence is only precautionary - Bafana doctor









Percy Tau missed training but it was just a precaution. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix PORT ELIZABETH – Bafana Bafana have opened about why Percy Tau and Lebo Mothiba didn't feature in today's warm-up match against Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth. Bafana were held by the Chilli Boys in a 1-1 stalemate in the game that was played this morning. The pitch was in immaculate condition and the weather also didn't disappoint. Mosa Lebusa netted for Bafana while Elvis Moyo levelled matters for Chippa. The new Bafana coach, Molefi Ntseki, played with almost three teams but Tau and Lebo Mothiba did not feature. Bafana's team doctor, Thulani Ngwenya explained the absence of Tau and Mothiba. “We've rested Percy. He is not injured. He is recovering from an injury. It was just a precautionary rest,” Ngwenya elaborated.

Bafana have suffered a number of injuries to key players heading in to their encounters against Mali on Sunday. The likes of Bongani Zungu and Thamsanqa Mkhize were forced to pull out of the squad.

“Dean and Lebo (Mothiba) were also rested but Dean played (in the last 20 minutes of the game). Otherwise we are free from injuries at the moment.” Ngwenya explained.

Apart from Tau and Mothiba who didn't feature, all the players got some minutes under their legs.

Tau has expressed his desire to face Mali on Sunday.

“It was just a call from the doctor. I think, I'll be training tomorrow. I think I'll be fit for Sunday. I want to play on Sunday and that's why I'm here.” Tau said after the Chippa game.

