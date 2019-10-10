PORT ELIZABETH – Bafana Bafana have opened about why Percy Tau and Lebo Mothiba didn't feature in today's warm-up match against Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth.
Bafana were held by the Chilli Boys in a 1-1 stalemate in the game that was played this morning. The pitch was in immaculate condition and the weather also didn't disappoint. Mosa Lebusa netted for Bafana while Elvis Moyo levelled matters for Chippa.
The new Bafana coach, Molefi Ntseki, played with almost three teams but Tau and Lebo Mothiba did not feature.
Bafana's team doctor, Thulani Ngwenya explained the absence of Tau and Mothiba.
“We've rested Percy. He is not injured. He is recovering from an injury. It was just a precautionary rest,” Ngwenya elaborated.