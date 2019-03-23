Percy Tau of South Africa celebrates goal during the 2018 Nelson Mandela Challenge match between South Africa v Paraguay at Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban on 20 November 2018 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

SFAX – Bafana Bafana have completed their preparations in Tunis, Tunisia and on Friday moved to Sfax where they will face Libya in the 2019 Caf Africa Cup of Nations qualifier scheduled for Sunday (start 7pm SA time). The team will have their final training session at the match venue on Saturday.

Stuart Baxter’s men need only a draw to qualify for the 2019 Afcon tournament, which will be played in Egypt in June.

Belgium-based forward Percy Tau believes for them to achieve their goal, they will have to play as a unit against the North Africans in Sfax.

“I do not think individual brilliance will win us this match. For us to get over the line, we will have to play as a team,” said Tau.

“We have a great squad, and I am confident we will do well. But we will need to ensure that we stay disciplined throughout the match. We cannot afford to lose our shape or even concede – we have to keep our eye on the ball and be switched on at all times.

"If we manage to defend well, then we are one step away from achieving our objective – the next would be to score goals, hence I say teamwork will be key in this game, every department will have to play their roles.”

A draw or a win for South Africa will see them join 23 other nations in the tournament. It is the first time 24 nations will feature in the competition.

African News Agency (ANA)