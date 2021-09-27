’Terrence Mashego deserves Bafana call up,’ say Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler

Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler believes Terrence Mashego’s call-up to the Bafana Bafana 23-man squad for the Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia is much deserved due to the defender’s impeccable work-ethic. Mashego has been brilliant during the early stages of the new season on the left-flank for City, showing great stamina to work the touchline, while also offering plenty on attack with his pace on the ball.

“As a club we are very happy that our players are making the senior national team. It is good for the club, and of course it is good for the players. Terrence has worked extremely hard to get where is. Yesterday (Sunday) was a day off for everyone, except Terrence,” Tinkler told reporters ahead of his team’s MTN8 second leg semi-final against Swallows on Wednesday. “He decided to come in and do extra training on his own. He ended up doing it by himself, and that just shows how dedicated and hard working the young man is.” Mashego will certainly be looking to put in another good shift on Wednesday in Dobsonville against the Dube Birds in a bid to win a place in Hugo Broos’ starting line-up for the clashes against Ethiopia early next month.

It will certainly help City’s cause who are deadlocked at 0-0 after the first leg with Swallows in Cape Town. There has in fact yet to be a goal scored between whenever these two teams have met, with Friday evening’s Dstv Premiership encounter also finishing in a goalless stalemate. “We have played Swallows twice now and unfortunately both those games finished in 0-0 draws. And they were extremely tough matches. But it’s now a Cup match and you only get one opportunity,” Tinkler said. “The one advantage that we may have is that we know we kept a clean sheet at home, and that if we do get an away goal things turn a lot more difficult for Swallows. So, we need to go there and be brave. They are tough opposition, they are tough to break down, so we are going to have to be at our best.”

City have admittedly been shy of goals, and have in general been lacking a creative spark this season. This has partially been due to influential midfielder Thabo Nodada’s struggles with a hamstring injury. The 26-year-old has returned to the park recently, coming off the bench in the last couple of games and Tinkler is hoping that his recovery process coincides with City returning to their free-flowing former selves. “We have been managing to give him a little bit of time and he is regaining match fitness and match sharpness. He came on this last game, took about 10 minutes to get himself actively involved in the game. Sometimes the intensity of the game is very difficult for a player coming off the bench to get into the rhythm. But I thought he was a lot better than in the previous game, and he will play a much bigger role for us going forward,” said Tinkler. Full Bafana Bafana Squad

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (captain), Veli Mothwa, Bruce Bvuma Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie, Rushine De Reuck, Njabulo Ngcobo, Siyanda Xulu, Mosa Lebusa, Sifiso Hlanti, Terrence Mashego Midfielders: Mothobi Mavala, Teboho Mokoena, Yusuf Maart, Thabani Zuke, Ethan Brooks, Goodman Mosele