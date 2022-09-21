Terrence Mashego released from Bafana camp due to injury

Johannesburg — Mamelodi Sundowns’ new left-back Terrence Mashego has become the latest player to be released from the Bafana Bafana camp after sustaining an injury. Last Sunday, Mashego made his debut for Sundowns against AmaZulu. This was just three days after his move from Cape Town City.

Story continues below Advertisement

But upon assembling for the Bafana camp where they are preparing to play two friendlies against Sierra Leone and Botswana, he was carrying an injury. According to Bafana’s team doctor Tshepo Molobi, it was important for Mashego to arrive in camp despite his situation. “He sustained an injury prior to joining the camp. As a standard procedure even if a player is injured, he presents himself to the national team,” Molobi said.

“This is where assessments and investigations are done. And based on those, a decision is taken on whether to release the player or keep him in camp.” Mashego didn’t train with the team on Tuesday and Wednesday, waiting for the results of his scan, where the medical team’s suspicions were confirmed. “He (Mashego) hadn't train since his arrival as we were awaiting radiological information to actually confirm our diagnostic suspicions,” Molobi explained.

Story continues below Advertisement

“So we secured radiology information, a scan, that confirmed an injury on his left thigh. And, we’ve released him into the care of his club’s medical team." Mashego is the second player to be released from camp after striker Lyle Foster, who was also carrying an injury, was replaced by Ashley Du Preez. Mashego has been replaced by Siyanda Msani. The Richards Bay defender will be eager to impress if he gets to play against Sierra Leone at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Story continues below Advertisement