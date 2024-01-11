Thabang Monare ‘kept the faith’ after failing to make Bafana team

However, once the Bafana mentor considered his options, “Dash” made the squad as one of four central midfielders. “He has the experience. He is a good player. His recuperation for ball recovery is good,” said Broos. “So, that is the reason why Thabang is there.”

‘Not surprised’ Speaking at Tuesday’s media conference in Johannesburg, Monare said that he was not surprised by his inclusion in the Afcon squad. “It did not come as a surprise. I was looking forward to representing my country.

“I was ready to be here (in the team) and stood firm,” said Monare, while reflecting on his failure to make the team in the past. “It was a concern when I didn’t make the team in the past, but I kept the faith. “I know how the game works. You always have to be mentally prepared, and physically, you have to be there. I know I will give my all when I am called up.”

There were 10 Mamelodi Sundowns players in the squad, and that has its advantages, but other players added great value to the national team, according to Monare. “I think we are all different individuals that bring different pieces to this puzzle, so everyone learns from each other,” he said.

Beautiful puzzle “I think that’s why we are all here: because we bring a different piece to this beautiful puzzle. “The Sundowns players do a lot of travelling and play a lot outside the country. However, we all have different values of our own.

“We are confident and we have been training well. We are ready, and we all believe in what we’re doing. We are buying into what the coaches are doing at training. “What the coaches are doing at training looks good and competitive, so we’ll go to Afcon and compete well.” Monare has not lost his enthusiasm for the sport, and will represent his country with pride in the Ivory Coast.

“I have a passion for the game, so no matter what happens, I will stay strong and come back fighting. That is my mentality,” said Monare. “I can deal with what I can control. “Hard work cannot go unnoticed for too long.” Broos heaped praise on Monare, the oldest player in the camp alongside Sundowns talisman Themba Zwane.

‘We are going to win a big tournament’ “We are not going to a friendly game, we are going to a big tournament,” said Broos.

“Then you can choose young players, and before you play one game, you are already out because those guys don’t have the experience – so you need also to have a good mix. “That’s why I chose Thabang, and I chose him already before. “He is playing again regularly (for Pirates), and I think with the qualities he has, when we have a problem there, that he is the right man.”