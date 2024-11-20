Thabo Mngomeni predicts Afcon triumph for Bafana Bafana after dominant qualifying campaign

Mngomeni was so impressed with their performance that he predicted the team can go all the way and win the tournament in Morocco next year. What a night in Cape Town, what a group of players, what a team!!!!! Qualified, top of the group, unbeaten and swashbuckling........#BafanaPride #AfconQualifier pic.twitter.com/hqxEEWM6tF — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) November 20, 2024

“We will win Afcon next year, but only if we continue playing as we have been,” Mngomeni was quoted by KickOff on Wednesday. “We shouldn’t change our playing style or approach. I believe we have a great chance of winning the next Afcon,” said Mngomeni, who played 32 times for Bafana Bafana between 1998 and 2002. Mngomeni said it was now down to the Bafana Bafana players to pitch up and start dominating games from start to finish in order to be successful in the continental showpiece.

According to South Sudan coach Nicholas Dupuis, Bafana Bafana are currently one of the best teams in Africa at the moment. “For sure for me, Morocco and South Africa are the best two teams in Africa now, I’m sure of that,” Dupuis said when speaking to reports after the match in the Mother City. “Tactically, I think this team is the best one, maybe Morocco have more players playing in Europe so maybe technically they are better, Senegal is the same.

“I think now this team can play against a lot of teams against France for example, I don’t know the results when South Africa play against France, I don’t know the results. “Because this team is very, very good, this team is very good maybe they don’t have enough players from outside from Europe because technically is not the same. “They have a lot of very good players, offensive players but maybe defensively it’s not the same.”