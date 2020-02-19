The door is still open for Kaizer Chiefs net-minder, Itumeleng Khune in the Bafana Bafana setup.
Khune has been out of the picture in the Bafana setup for the past year because of an injury.
Ronwen Williams and Darren Keets have been battle it out for number one jersey in the senior national team.
Bafana coach, Molefi Ntseki has made it clear that the door is not closed for Khune.
"I won't say much on Itumeleng because he has just played one game. We hope that he will get more game time. Everything depend on the game plan when it comes to Kaizer Chiefs," Ntseki explained in an interview with the media.