The door is still open for Itumeleng Khune in the Bafana Bafana setup, says coach









The door is still open for Kaizer Chiefs net-minder, Itumeleng Khune in the Bafana Bafana setup. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix The door is still open for Kaizer Chiefs net-minder, Itumeleng Khune in the Bafana Bafana setup. Khune has been out of the picture in the Bafana setup for the past year because of an injury. Ronwen Williams and Darren Keets have been battle it out for number one jersey in the senior national team. Bafana coach, Molefi Ntseki has made it clear that the door is not closed for Khune. "I won't say much on Itumeleng because he has just played one game. We hope that he will get more game time. Everything depend on the game plan when it comes to Kaizer Chiefs," Ntseki explained in an interview with the media.

Williams is set to continue to command a regular starting berth for Bafana when they face Sao Tome and Principle in back to back Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier home and away.

The 28-year-old has blossomed and flourish in his international career following a shaky start in the national team that saw him committing a few errors. His game is now on a new horizon and Williams is producing his superhuman best between the sticks for both club and country. He has kept the most clean sheet in the Absa Premiership in the current season and the SuperSport goal-minder is the reigning Premier Soccer League (PSL), Goalkeeper of the Season.

"But every player given a chance to play will always profile him like any other player in the league. Itumeleng played in the Nedbank Cup against First Division team and today (Saturday), he was on the bench. We are looking at so many other players, not only Itumeleng, " he added.

Before injuries stifled Khune's progress, he was the best in the country by far. He is one of the most experienced player with 89 caps to his name in the senior national team. Khune has featured in two Afcons, World Cup, Fifa Confederation Cup and Olympic Games for his country. But he has played second fiddle to the Nigerian, Daniel Akpeyi since he returned from his injury," he added.

Khune is expected to return between the sticks for Amakhosi when they lock horns with Highlands Park this coming weekend in the Nedbank Cup. Akpeyi made a costly error this past weekend in an Absa Premiership tussle against Maritzburg United at FNB Stadium. His blunder denied Amakhosi three vital points on the day. Khune will be looking to keep another clean sheet as he did against Royal Eagles in the first round of the Nedbank Cup when they square off against the Lions of the North.

"We will always give players opportunity if we think they can give us the quality that we need." Ntseki elaborated.

Khune missed out on the last Afcon in Egypt last year because of an injury. Bafana have amassed three points in two games in the current qualifiers for the next Afcon in Cameroon next year.

They got better of Sudan and succumbed to a defeat at the expense of Ghana. Bafana will be out to collect six points against the unknown, Sao Tome next month.





