JOHANNESBURG – The door for the most capped Bafana Bafana goalkeeper of all-time, Itumeleng Khune, to make his return into the national team is open, just as long as he performs.
That is the message from Bafana coach, Molefi Ntseki, who made the statement in Port Elizabeth after the announcement that the city will host Bafana’s clash with Mali in the Nelson Mandela Challenge on October 13.
Khune wasn’t named in the 23-man squad that Ntseki will lead in his first match in charge of the team. Darren Keet and Ronwen Williams will fight for the No 1 spot like they did in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt. Khune missed that tournament due to injury.
But Khune, who has 91 Bafana caps, made his long-awaited return on Tuesday in Kaizer Chiefs’ 2-0 win over AmaZulu in Durban. That was Khune’s first match since December 1 last year.
“We are all happy to see him playing, and on a personal level I think that he is happy for himself that he didn’t concede,” Ntseki said. “All the best that we have in the country deserve to be in the Bafana team based on consistency and performance in their clubs. Anybody who does well, and we feel our profiling is in line with what we need to achieve with our team has got a chance to be in the team.”