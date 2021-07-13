The next ’Steven Pienaar’ is hoping to help Bafana Bafana shine at Cosafa Cup

DURBAN - Bafana Bafana are due to play their third game of the Cosafa Cup when they clash against neighbours Lesotho at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium tonight. The South Africans will be looking to record a third win on the trot after opening their Cosafa Cup campaign with victories against Botswana and Eswatini.

While Bafana will be aiming to win the southern African competition, it serves as a developmental platform for fringe players to make cases for inclusions in key games going forward and with the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in mind which start in September. ALSO REA: U23 squad rocked by five withdrawals ahead of Tokyo Olympics Traditional southern African football giants Zambia have been uncharacteristically poor at the tournament so far, having lost their opening two fixtures against Eswatini and Lesotho. This means that Bafana will be favourites to win the tournament.

ALSO READ: Bafana super-sub Thabang Sibanyoni sends 10-man Eswatini packing One player who has impressed so far is TS Galaxy midfielder Ethan Brooks. After making his Bafana debut against Uganda in a friendly last month, the youngster has earned starts against Botswana and Eswatini. The teenager has even drawn comparisons to Steven Pienaar. “How I'm handling the pressure of being compared to the likes of Steven Pienaar, I'm handling it well,” Brooks said. “He was one of the best football players to have come from SA that played here in the country and abroad.

ALSO READ: Bafana Bafana’s Sphelele Mkhulise wants to follow in the footsteps of Percy Tau “For me, I am handling the pressure and taking it day by day because I do not want to put too much pressure on myself trying to do things that he did. I will just be myself and play the way I have been.” Brooks remains confident that Bafana has what it takes to win the Cosafa Cup.