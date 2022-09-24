Themba Zwane scores twice on return as confident Bafana rout Sierra Leone

Joburg — Themba Zwane may have very well proven that he was the missing piece in this Bafana Bafana team after putting in a master-class upon his return. Zwane scored a brace and churned out a brilliant performance as Bafana beat Sierra Leone 4-0 in a friendly at a cool FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Bafana dominated the game from start to finish, but it was disappointing that there were few supporters in the stadium to witness the win on Heritage Day. But they’ll be hopeful that they’ll have more supporters on the stands on Tuesday night when they face Botswana in another friendly at this stadium. Bafana came into this game on the backfoot, having been winless in their last four matches in all competitions after one draw and three losses.

As a result, that woeful streak meant that they had to win at all costs this afternoon if they were going to regain their confidence going forward. Coach Hugo Broos wasn’t taking chances as well, with Luke Le Roux and Mihlali Mayambela the only players that made their full debuts in his team. Zakhele Lepasa, who had scored two goals in his last match for Orlando Pirates, led Bafana up front even though all eyes were on talisman Zwane.

Zwane was making his first appearance for Bafana under Broos after the Belgian had a change of heart on attacker, reasoning he’s “not a fool”. Previously, Broos had said Zwane, 33, and other senior players had no place in his team as he was all about getting the best out of youngsters. Debutant Mayambela tried to make Bafana tick in the opening stages even though it was the Leone Stars who posed the early threat going forward.

That didn’t pay dividends, though, as Bafana flipped the script to reclaim possession, albeit their first chance coming from Aubrey Modiba’s free-kick. That effort may have hit the side-netting, but Bafana didn’t despair as Zwane dropped behind the runners, trying to exploit the pocket of spaces. For some time, it seemed Zwane’s hard work was in vain as he pressed without penetration, with the Leone Stars’ defence standing their ground.

But Zwane proved that he’s class as he put Bafana ahead with a brilliant finish as he turned nicely in the box before rattling the roof of the net. Bafana went into the interval ahead. But they knew that they had to convert their possession into goals if they were going to come out tops. Indeed, they did just that! Mayambela announced himself to the nation as he tapped-in into an empty net after some beautiful work by Lepasa on the left.

Bafana may have been in the driving seat from thereon comfortably, but Zwane continued to mesmerise the Leone Stars with silk passes and runs. Such that he got his brace of the afternoon in some fine style – yet again - as he controlled well in the box, sold his marker a dummy before slotting home. Bafana were, arguably, the only team in the second half as Modiba put the icing on the cake after connecting well with a loose ball in the box.