‘Three or more goals!' Doctor Khumalo makes prediction for Bafana vs South Sudan

As the nation awaits the kickoff between Bafana Bafana and South Sudan on Tuesday, soccer legend Doctor Khumalo has predicted an easy win for the home players. In a sitting at IOL headquarters, Khumalo, who is now the ambassador for 10Bet, gave his prediction of the game.

“Anything more than three [goals]. Three or more goals,” he said. Khumalo has also urged South Africans to unite and support our national players as this could only give them the confidence they need to become successful. Bafana is set to play at the DHL Stadium in Cape Town.

The game is their final group K Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier later in the day. All 40,000 tickets sold out by Tuesday, however, later it was decided that that more seats had gone on sale in the upper stands to meet the massive demand of the public. The stadium hosts 55,000.

This comes as a shock as Bafana had already qualified for the Afcon last week. Bafana beat hosts Uganda 2-0 on Friday, November 15. The win saw Bafana overtake Uganda in the top spot of the group with 11 points, while Uganda had 10, IOL previously reported. While the first two teams qualify for Afcon, finishing at the summit of the group will guarantee a top seeding for the tournament at the end of 2025 in Morocco.

That would mean Bafana would be able to avoid the other top seeds during the group stage of the competition, which could be key if they are to build on their third-place finish in the 2023 edition. This meet in Cape Town will also be marked as the 50th cap for Bafana keeper Ronwen Williams. The 32-year-old was the first South African footballer to be nominated at the Ballon d’Or awards last month. Williams has also been nominated for three accolades at the Caf Awards which will be hosted next month.