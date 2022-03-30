Three overseas based players that Hugo Broos must consider for the future

Johannesburg - Bafana Bafana were simply outclassed by France in their 5-0 defeat on Tuesday night. The South Africans are inexperienced when it comes to playing against the best players in the world and that showed in their defeat to Les Bleus especially as they were slow to react and struggled to string together fluent passes.

It is essential that coach Hugo Broos calls up European-based players in future. These players will be accustomed to playing at a higher tempo and will cover up some holes in the Bafana team while also bringing out more from the locally based players that they will be playing alongside. The following are three overseas based players that Broos definitely needs to consider calling-up for future Bafana Bafana camps.

ALSO READ: Watch - Women banned from Iran football stadium Khanya Leshabela Leshabela may have yet to make his mark with Leicester City but he has earned the praise of Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers who called him “dynamic” and hailed him for “having an understanding of how to play the game tactically”.

Leshabela grew up in England but has previously represented South Africa at youth level, which means that he remains eligible to represent England at international level. As things stand, Leshabela is nowhere near the England national team radar though he may be aware that that can quickly change, especially with Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate appearing to be one who likes to try out as many players as possible who show promise at senior level. However, Leshabela is now 22-years-old and must start thinking about his international future. He must seriously consider the prospect of committing to South Africa.

"An absolute beauty from Khanya Leshabela!" 👏



The #lcfcu23s go in at half-time level with Nottingham Forest.



Watch live 👉 https://t.co/jP5KgV3QwS pic.twitter.com/fxcvPubEC1 — Leicester City (@LCFC) November 12, 2018 Another player who is in a similar predicament to Leshabela is Southampton’s Kgaogelo Chauke. However, according to all reliable reports, Chauke, who has been part of England youth setups, prefers to commit his international future to England.

Ethan Chislett The AFC Wimbledon attacking midfielder previously told IOL Sport that he would like to represent South Africa at international level. The Durban-born player is hardworking and has been playing regularly for AFC Wimbledon in the third-tier of English football. While some may have reservations about Chislett due to the fact that he plays in League One, it must be noted that it is a very physical league and contains teams which are arguably more technical than many of the ones in the South African top-flight.

Chislett is a versatile player who can be utilised as a support striker, advanced playmaker and box to box midfielder. .@EthanChislett at the Emirates! 😍@AFCWimbledon @Arsenal @OfficialShots #TheShots 🔴![CDATA[]]>🔵 pic.twitter.com/X7pm8fYZ7X — Jack Boswell (@jackdboswell) September 22, 2021

Former Bafana Bafana midfielder Dean Furman also initially made his mark in the national team while playing for Bradford in League One. Siyabonga Ligendza The Cardiff Under-23 player may probably not be ready for national team football just yet but the striker position has been one that has been problematic for Bafana for ages and he should certainly be considered for future selection.