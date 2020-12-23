Three overseas-based players who should be called up for Bafana Bafana

DURBAN - One thing that Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki should consider doing is calling up eligible players from nonelite European leagues. While it often does not go according to plan as happened with Ricardo Nunes, a Johannesburg-born former Portugal Under-17 international whom Gordon Igesund called up in 2012 in order to bolster Bafana’s set-piece ability, it often does work out well as was the case with former goalkeeper Hans Vonk and Dean Furman. Furman was playing in the England’s League One at the time when he became a Bafana first-team regular in 2012. Dino Ndlovu Ndlovu has had an interesting career. Though he had short stints with Mamelodi Sundowns, Bloemfontein Celtic, SuperSport United and Mpumalanga Black Aces, the bulk of his career has been spent in Israel, Azerbaijan and China. Ndlovu is currently one of the highest-paid South African players and is on the books of Chinese club Zhejiang Greentown, where he has been scoring goals for fun since 2018. Goal scoring has forever been a problem for Bafana. While Ndlovu does not play in the most decorated league, the one thing that he has is confidence. With only eight Bafana caps under his belt, he should definitely be considered for more.

Ethan Chislett

The Durban-born midfielder who plays for League One club AFC Wimbledon indicated to Independent Media in September that he is aiming to gain a Bafana call-up.

A hardworking midfielder, Chislett who is the son of former Manning Rangers player Donovan has established himself as a first-team regular for AFC Wimbledon this season and has so far scored two goals from 11 league games for the club.

As a youth player, Chislett was on the books of Southampton and also spent time honing his craft in Spain. Perhaps he can bring something different to the national team just like Furman did?

Kgagelo Chauke

Chauke is a product of the Southampton youth development ranks, which is regarded as being one of the best development systems in England.

While he is eligible to represent England as he left SA when he was a year old, Ntseki should aim to call up the 17-year-old. He has played at a high level for the Southampton Under 23 team and should almost certainly have what it takes to hold his own against the elite SA players.

IOL Sport