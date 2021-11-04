Tickets for Bafana Bafana versus Zimbabwe go on sale on Friday

Johannesburg – A total of 2000 spectators will be allowed to attend the Bafana Bafana v Zimbabwe FIFA World Cup qualifier that will be played at FNB Stadium on 11 November. South Africa lead Group G standings with 10 points from 4 games and remain the only unbeaten side in the Group. A win over Zimbabwe will push South Africa closer to qualifying for the knock out stage, making this penultimate encounter against neighbours Zimbabwe, a must-watch for fans.

Speaking at a Press Conference to explain the processes of next Thursday’s important encounter, SAFA Chief Medical Officer, Dr Thulani Ngwenya said 2000 fans ‘who are fully vaccinated as per national Government Regulations’ will be allowed to watch the match. Dr Ngwenya said there will be slight exceptions for those in Zone 1 and 2 because this category falls under FIFA regulations. “Everyone in Zone 1 and 2 falls under FIFA regulations which state that they must produce a negative Covid-19 PCR certificate, not older than 48 hours. Though those in Zone 1 and 2 don't need to get vaccinated, we are, however, encouraging everyone to get vaccinated,’’ said Dr Ngwenya.

Outside those in Zone 1 and 2, Dr Ngwenya said only people who have a valid ticket, vaccination certificate and ID will be admitted to the stadium on the day of the match. ‘’Please don’t come to the stadium if you don’t have any of the 3 documents. Remember to wear a mask at all times and seat where you are allocated because that is done to comply with social distancing,’’ added Dr Ngwenya. Tickets will go on sale on Friday at midday and can be purchased online via Ticketmaster.