Tickets too expensive! South Sudan coach Nichola Dupuis explains why they brought only 15 players for Bafana clash

South Sudan have only brought 15 players to South Africa for the final African Cup of Nations qualifier against Bafana Bafana at the Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday. The ‘’Bright Stars’ have failed to qualify for the Afcon tournament in Morocco next year having managed to collect only three points in five matches in Group K.

“Congratulations to South Africa on qualifying for AFCON. We have only 14 or 15 players here, the tickets were too expensive. But we are fighters, our players are in very good spirits and we will do our best,” Dupuis said according to The Citizen. Dupuis added that they will also use the game to prepare for the upcoming CHAN tournament. “We have to prepare for our second round of eliminators for CHAN, we play Rwanda in December. We are here to prepare for that one and to play a beautiful game against a beautiful team.”