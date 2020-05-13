Twitter remembers Senzo Meyiwa, demands answers from Cele and Khumalo

DURBAN - Police Minister Bheki Cele announced on Tuesday that there had been progress in the murder case of former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa, but failed to elaborate.

Meyiwa was murdered by unknown gunmen in October 2014 whilst visiting his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus. Fans and the Meyiwa family have strongly criticised the authorities for failing to make a breakthrough or any arrests in the murder case.

Lobby group Afriforum are understood to be assisting the police and the NPA in investigating the case.

Using the hashtag #TheTruthAboutSenzoMeyiwa, fans took to social media to pay tribute to the goalkeeper, regarded as one of the best footballers in the country before his untimely death, while others criticised the authorities for not making any progress in the murder investigation.

Others took aim at Khumalo.

Meyiwa captained Bafana Bafana before his death, and led the team to a famous victory away to the Republic of Congo, which ultimately helped the team qualify for the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations.



