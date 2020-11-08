Two Cape Town City Bafana stars test positive for Covid-19

CAPE TOWN – Cape Town City suffered a severe setback on Sunday when it was revealed that its two Bafana Bafana defenders have tested positive for Covid-19.

Club captain Thamsanqa Mkhize and teammate Abbubaker Mobara were both in the national camp for the African Nations Cup qualifying match against Sao Tome and Principle at FNB Stadium on Wednesday.

They have both been immediately withdrawn from the tie.

“Thamsanqa Mkhize and Abbubaker Mobara have been in isolation following a positive Covid-19 test. They will miss international duty and we wish them both a speedy recovery, ” an official CT City club statement said.

Mkhize and Mobara's withdrawal follows the positive test of three Supersport United players last month.