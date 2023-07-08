Two goals in as many minutes see Bafana complete come-from-behind win over Botswana

Durban — Bafana Bafana came back from a goal down to topple Botswana 2-1 at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban on Saturday afternoon. South Africa boosted their chances of qualifying for the knock-out stages as they jumped to the top of their group standings with one more game to go.

A crazy five-minute period saw the Zebras break the deadlock against the run of play as a devastating counter saw Thatayaone Kgamanyane silence the home crowd with a delightful finish in the 63rd minute. In response, the home side went direct with substitute Victor Letsoalo, who won a penalty for Bafana two minutes later, Iqraam Rayners stepping up and converting. Having gone a man down from conceding the penalty, Botswana looked out of sorts in their defensive structure, affording Shaun Mogaila a chance to double the hosts’ lead.

The speedy winger arrived late on the far post to latch onto a loose ball and fired a low shot past the goalkeeper. The Bafana Bafana stand-in head coach Morena Ramoreboli made several alterations to his starting lineup from the last match with a reinforced attacking line. Rowan Human, Tshegofatso Mabasa, and Iqraam Rayners who all started on the bench last time out were thrown into the fray from the onset as the hosts looked to start brightly.

Leading up to the match, coach Ramoreboli’s knowledge of Botswana was said to be a major factor in this encounter . However, it appeared as if the Zebras were well-versed in the mentor’s approach as the visitors matched Bafana stride for stride in the opening stages of the match. With the game seemingly deadlocked, set-pieces appeared to be a more promising route to goal as both sides took their time planning around them and both had great chances to take the lead.

It was the 25th minute when the home side finally created a promising chance as Rayners led the charge for a quick counter attack. The Stellenbosch FC forward received the ball in his own half before driving with the ball at feet all the way to the edge of the Botswana box before curling his effort on goal only for Lesenya Malapela in goal to palm around the post for corner. The moment seemed to shift towards Bafana as the half wore on and probably should’ve taken the lead through Tshegofatso Mabasa five minutes before half time.

The Orlando Pirates man held his head in his hands after he ballooned over an empty net and cleared the bar after the Botswana keeper had parried into his path. With chances few and far between, Bafana would’ve felt they’d need to up the tempo to have any chance of breaking the deadlock. The unimaginable five minutes second stint that saw major events take place swayed the game for Bafana and looked dangerous whenever in possession.