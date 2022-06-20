WATCH: Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos issues apology after attack on South African football

Durban - Bafana Bafana Head Coach Hugo Broos apologised for his scathing attack on the standards of South African players and the Dstv Premiership on Saturday at the SAFA Extraordinary Congress. "I'd like to apologise if my declaration during last Tuesday's press conference was disrespectful against this nation, that was not my intention, I came here one year ago and the only thing I want is for South African football to get better," he said.

Story continues below Advertisement

"I think we're on the right track but we still have a lot of work to do and I hope the entire country will be with us as we change the things we need to change." Broos came under the spotlight during a press conference last week when he let rip at everything South African football, from the low-level quality of the nation's top league to the unsettling administration and controlling of national junior teams. 🔔 Hugo Broos apologizes 🔔@BafanaBafana head coach apologized to South Africans following his remarks last week on the standard of football in the country. He rendered his apology at the SAFA Extra-Ordinary Congress in Sandton Convention Centre on Saturday.#SABCSport411 pic.twitter.com/UifhdEIx4r — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) June 20, 2022 The 70-year-old mentor also repeated his desire of working hand in hand with the coaches of all the teams in the DStv Premiership as he tries to drag the national team up a few levels to match those of continental powerhouses like Senegal and Cameroon.

The Belgium international manager's comment divided opinions on social media however but more importantly rubbed the coaches and players the wrong way with Mamelodi Sundowns duo Kermit Erasmus and Steve Kompela the most vocal. Following a week in which Broos has been embroiled in the turmoil, it does appear he has realised the extent of damage he may have inflicted on the progress needed to be made in order for Bafana to reclaim the glory days of this nation's football. @SmisoMsomi16