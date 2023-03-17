WATCH: Bafana coach Hugo Broos says he hasn’t spoken to Vincent Kompany about Lyle Foster

Johannesburg - Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has admitted that he hasn’t been in contact with Burnley over the progress of striker Lyle Foster even though he’s happy with his integration at the club. Broos announced his 23-man Bafana squad on Thursday for the crucial Afcon back-to-back qualifiers against Liberia this month, with Foster headlining his striking unit.

Foster has been the talk of the town since his record-breaking move from Westerlo to Burnley in January, thanks to being a favourite of the Clarets’ coach Vincent Kompany. At his new club, Foster has made two contributions – one goal and one assist – in 10 matches across all competitions so far, while most of his appearances were from the bench.

But his Bafana coach Broos, who has been watching from a distance, says he hasn't been in communication with his countryman and protégé Kompany on Foster's progress. "I haven't spoken with Kompany until now. Let him first adapt there, then I'll see how he progresses. if there's a problem or something, then I'll call Kompany because I know him very well," Broos said.

"I put him in the first team at Anderlecht when he was 17-years-old. I know him very well. But it's not the time for that. There's nothing that's problematic at the moment."

“I put him in the first team at Anderlecht when he was 17-years-old. I know him very well. But it’s not the time for that. There’s nothing that’s problematic at the moment.” Nonetheless, Broos is happy with the way Kompany has been introducing Foster into the team as there’s a huge difference between the Belgian top-flight and English Championship. WATCH: Cassius Mailula is not ready for Europe, says Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos

“He’s doing what he has to do,” Broos said. “He’s bringing him slowly and that’s the only way he has to do it, because there’s a very big difference between what he knew from Belgium and now.” Broos added: “Certainly, the second division in England (is physical). I saw the game where he scored last Saturday. Wigan … is of rugby and of football. ALSO READ: Five notable omissions from Hugo Broos’ 23-man Bafana Bafana squad

“You could see that Burnley were playing football and were so good but Wigan, argh, … (were about hard tackles). Unbelievable! But that’s good for Lyle, (it’s) something that … (will build his physique). He’ll progress.” Before reporting for Bafana on Monday, Foster will be eager to impress for Burnley when they visit Kompany’s former home Manchester City in the FA Cup on Saturday night. @Mihlalibaleka