Bafana coach Stuart Baxter joins players in celebratory song and dance in Tunisia. Photo: screengrab from @BafanaBafana on twitter

CAPE TOWN – A heroic performance by star striker Percy Tau sent soccer followers in South Africa’s hearts aflutter when he helped Bafana Bafana qualify for this year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt. While the South Africans needed only a draw to advance to the continental showpiece, Belgium-based Tau’s brace showed that the highly-rated striker will be a force to be reckoned with come Afcon later this year.

Bafana Bafana supporters across the country breathed a collective sigh of relief at the final whistle in the Tunisian city of Sfax where the match was played. The crunch-match was moved to this venue due to the security situation in Libya.

It was only the second time Bafana Bafana qualified for the biennial tournament since 2008.

The match came after a huge media build-up in South Africa after England-born coach Stuart Baxter accepted that his job was on the line should his team fail at the final hurdle.

However, in the dressing room following the victorious match, a relieved Baxter could be seen singing and dancing with the players.

The draw for Afcon 2019 is scheduled to take place on April 12 in Cairo, Egypt.

Sport Reporter





