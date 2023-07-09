WATCH: Botswana coach accuses referee of handing Cosafa Cup game to Bafana

Durban — The head coach of the Botswana men's football team Mogomotsi Mpote has accused officials of favouring the host South Africa after the two sides met in a Cosafa Cup clash in Durban on Saturday.
It was a crazy five-minute period that defined the match as Botswana first took the lead before going on to concede a penalty at the other end two minutes later.
The man responsible for conceding the penalty Tebogo Kopelang would receive his marching orders before Iqraam Rayners converted and Shaun Mogaila scored the second that gave Bafana all three points.
Patrice Milazar was the one in the middle at the King Zwelithini Stadium and was on the receiving end of a bashing from a clearly frustrated Mpote.
“ I think some people have a soft spot for the South Africans and they end up giving them dubious decisions,” he told the media.
Two goals in as many minutes see Bafana complete come-from-behind win over Botswana
WATCH: Bafana’s stand-in coach details how Kaizer Chiefs’ new signings will fit into Molefi Ntseki's plan
WATCH: Lyle Lakay in the cold with Mamelodi Sundowns with his time at the club set to end
WATCH: Bafana will take advantage of Morena Ramoreboli’s knowledge of Batswana football
WATCH: Boyhood Kaizer Chiefs fan Thabo Cele opens the door to possible PSL return
He further added: “Although I still have to check but for me, I don't think it was a penalty and a red card, or it could have been a penalty but not a red, I don't see it like that.”
The defeat for Botswana saw Bafana leapfrog them to the top of group A standings with one more game in the group stages remaining.
With Eswatini having also won later in the day against Namibia, the group has been blown wide open with Bafana at the top with four points followed by Botswana and Eswatini who have three while the Brave Warriors prop up the table with one point.
The knockout rounds will begin at the semi-final stage where three group winners and the best-placed runner-up will meet.
IOL Sport