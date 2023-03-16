WATCH: Cassius Mailula is not ready for Europe, says Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos

Johannesburg - Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says striker Cassius Mailula is not ready to move abroad, suggesting that he should continue to develop in the Premiership. Mailula has had a maiden season to remember, having racked up 14 goals and four assists for Mamelodi Sundowns in all competitions.

Mailula’s form earned him his first international call-up for South Africa, after making the cut in the 23-man squad that will face Liberia in the back-to-back Afcon qualifiers this month. But even before the call-up, there were admirers who had already been urging him to move abroad next season, given his prowess in front of goal for the Brazilians in both local and continental football.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says striker Cassius Mailula is not ready to play in Europe



Video: @Mihlalibaleka

Story to follow pic.twitter.com/TLVZM2JPPQ — IOL Sport (@IOLsport) March 16, 2023 Broos, speaking after naming his squad for the two clashes against Liberia on Thursday, downplayed the hype around Mailula, saying he still has much to learn, let alone be ready to move abroad. “I honestly do not think he’s ready for Europe,” the 70-year-old Belgian coach, who has over 30 years of coaching experience at domestic and international level, said.

“Mailula is doing well in his first season. He’s made a breakthrough, but to say he’s ready for Europe … (is premature). “I would advise him to stay one year more at Sundowns and play in the (Caf) Champions League, that would be good for his development. Don’t underestimate going to Europe, especially for a striker. It’s very difficult! “Certainly, he has the potential. But don’t make a decision very soon. I know everyone is saying ‘Mailula that and this’. But be careful of that. It’s only his first season.

ALSO READ: Five notable omissions from Hugo Broos’ 23-man Bafana Bafana squad “He’s doing well in the Champions League and he’s scoring, but it’s only been seven months. He plays for a team like Sundowns which is dominating everyday, so things are different. “Let him take more experience on the (Premiership) level. And with Sundowns, he’s guaranteed to play in the Champions League, so let him stay for another year. It will be good for him, I think.”

ALSO READ: Percy Tau returns, Cassius Mailula makes the cut for Bafana Bafana’s AFCON qualifiers Mailula, 21, might not be ready for a move abroad – according to Broos – but a lot of pundits in SA have tipped him to win the PSL Young Player of the Season. Moreover, he is also expected to be in the running for the coveted PSL Footballer of the Season, which will likely to be won by Monnapule Saleng, who also made the cut in Broos’ 23-man squad.