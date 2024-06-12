WATCH: Crowd support was the difference for Bafana in World Cup qualifier, says Hugo Broos

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says his charges were buoyed by the strong crowd support in their 3-1 Fifa World Cup qualifier Group C victory over Zimbabwe, at the Free State Stadium, in Bloemfontein, on Tuesday.
The win moved South Africa up to seven points in second spot, behind Rwanda who are also on the same number of points but ahead on goal difference.
Benin are third, also on seven points but behind on goals scored. Lesotho are fourth on five points, Nigeria are fifth on three points while Zimbabwe are bottom with two points.
A first minute goal from Iqraam Rayners was cancelled out by a Zimbabwe equaliser straight from the restart as Tawanda Chirewa made it 1-1, but a brace in the second half from Thapelo Morena ensured the victory for Bafana.
Bafana collected a credible draw away to Nigeria over the weekend, and following that up with a three-pointer at home was satisfying for Broos.
‘We saw a much better SA in the second half’
“I’m very happy with the result. We came a little bit too soon with the 1-0. A couple minutes later it was 1-1 and the team was a little bit shaken by the goal scored by Zimbabwe,” said Broos.
Broos said the first half did not go exactly according to plan, but the second period was a much improved performance which sealed the result.
“We didn’t do what we had to do [in the first half]. We played too much in the centre, we didn’t use the wings. Zimbabwe were a few times very dangerous on the transitions,” he said.
“In the second half we corrected some things and I think we saw a much better South Africa in the second half. I think after the 90 minutes, we deserved this important victory,” said Broos.
“I’m also happy having played here in this stadium with this fantastic crowd. We saw what a good crowd can do. They were behind the players. They had difficult moments, but when you have a crowd like this you go over the limits. We saw how much more confident we were in the second half.
“It was a fantastic evening.”