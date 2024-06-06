WATCH: Losing not an option for Bafana coach Hugo Broos in Fifa World Cup qualifiers

While Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is adamant his side cannot afford to lose either of their two upcoming Fifa World Cup qualifiers, he is realistic that it will take something special to overcome juggernauts Nigeria on their home turf. Bafana take on Nigeria at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium on Friday evening in their third game in Group C of their Fifa World Cup Caf qualifiers.

Then on Tuesday, Bafana will welcome Zimbabwe to Bloemfontein for their second crunch tie in less than a week. Buoyed by his side’s Africa Cup of Nations performance earlier this year when they claimed a bronze medal, Broos said he was keen to build on those achievements.

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos reiterates his target of four points in the next two 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier matches against Nigeria and Zimbabwe.



📹 #SABCSport’s @Velile_Mnyandu #SABCSportFootball pic.twitter.com/hwg7cDCNmj — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) June 6, 2024 ‘We have to be confident’ “If you see our performances in the last six months, at the Afcon and our game against Algeria, where we played very well, we have to be confident and believe in our chances,” Broos said.

While a draw would be a good result against Nigeria, Broos hinted that a win would be a bonus. “Those games should give us confidence that we can achieve our goals, and our goals are four and six (points). “I don’t want to lose any of those two games – I want to win one and I want a draw, and that means we stay in the race to qualify for the World Cup.”