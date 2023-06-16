WATCH: Percy Tau hopes his knowledge of Moroccans can help Bafana Bafana

Johannesburg — Percy Tau was in his predator mode in the auditorium of FNB Stadium on Friday, posing a calm figure ahead of what’s expected to be a grueling hunt for a relatively familiar prey. Tau has been on song for Egyptian giants Al Ahly in recent weeks, guiding his side to the Caf Champions League crown over their Moroccan counterparts Wydad Casablanca in the final.

And while he might not have scored in the second leg as they drew 1-1, he scored in the 2-1 win in the first leg at home as they eventually won the match 3-2 on aggregate. So, at the back of that form against the Moroccans, Tau is expected to take that feat to Bafana Bafana who’ll host the Moroccan national team, the Atlas Lions, in an Afcon qualifier tonight. The two nations will meet in their last game in Group K having already sealed passage to the finals in Ivory Coast next year – but they are both not leaving any stone unturned.

That’s why Tau is hopeful that his knowledge of the Moroccans could fuel his side into a famous win over the No 1 ranked nation in Africa and World Cup semi-finalists at FNB Stadium. “We’ve got a big game tomorrow (this evening) that we must play. And we know how they play, and we also want to see how they are going to approach the game,” Tau said. “It will be a good test for us. Since I've been playing in the north, I know a bit about them. So, we’ll see if everything I know works out. But yeah, it’s going to be a nice game.”

Tau hasn’t only had an impressive Champions League campaign against the Moroccans but in the tournament at large – he scored five goals and registered five assists as well. That impressive campaign has augured well for both Tau and Bafana, having his coach Hugo Broos said it’s very important to have a fit and on form Tau for the national team. Tau who was also criticised for a lukewarm start during his arrival at Al Ahly in 2021 is happy that he’s enjoying his football again as he’s been injury free for some time now.

“Look, it’s simple, I am injury free. I have suffered a lot in the last few months – where I come in and go out again - I couldn’t get momentum going,” Tau said on his form. “But now that I am injury free, I can get momentum. I am also getting used to the guys in Egypt and what the coach demands of me. The biggest plus is that I am not injured.” And while he might be injury free, it was important for Tau to work under a coach such as Marcel Koller at Al Ahly following the departure of his mentor Pitso Mosimane.

Koller has been crucial in Tau's resurgence as he hasn’t only been interested in his attributes as a player but as a person as well following their first meeting last year. “When the coach came in, I was injured. We didn’t spend much time (talking). But when I started my rehab, we started talking and he wanted to know who I was as a person,” he said. “He wanted to know me as a person first before as a player. And when we got that out of the way, he started telling me (when he wanted me to play).