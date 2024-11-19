WATCH: This is not a friendly game for us, says Bafana’s Hugo Broos

The win saw Bafana overtake Uganda in top spot of the group with 11 points, while Uganda have 10.

That would mean Bafana would be able to avoid the other top seeds during the group stage of the competition, which could be key if they are to build on their third place finish in the 2023 edition.

While the first two teams qualify for Afcon, finishing at the summit of the group will guarantee a top seeding for the tournament at the end of 2025 in Morocco.

“This is not a friendly game for us. It’s an important game because we want to be first in the group, and we also want to show something, if my information is right to the crowd who will be tomorrow in the stadium,” said Broos on Monday.

“So, we got two amazing evenings in Bloemfontein and in PE with a crowd in the stadium and with a nice win. So, we will do that again tomorrow here in Cape Town.

“That means that we are still motivated for the game of tomorrow, and again, it’s very important for us that we can finalise those qualifiers as first in the group. It should be the cherry on the top, like people say.”