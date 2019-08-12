South Africa's Refiloe Jane, center right, goes up against Spain's Alexia Putellas, center left, during the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Spain and South Africa at the Stade Oceane in Le Havre, France in June. Photo: AP Photo/Francisco Seco

PORT ELIZABETH – Without injured captain Janine van Wyk, Banyana vice-captain Refiloe Jane said it was 'mission accomplished' as she led the team to gold in the Cosafa (Council of Southern African Football Associations) Women’s Championship against Zambia in Port Elizabeth on Sunday. "We came here with a mission to defend the title, and ensure the Cosafa Cup stays in South Africa," said Jane.

"It was difficult to play Zambia in the final, and we had to change our strategy because they came hard at us. It was good for us that we got the goal in the first half, which helped us keep the upper hand.

"Banyana were under a lot of pressure since we haven’t won a game in a long time. We applied the lessons we learnt at the World Cup,"

Jane has had a good year, also chipping in with five goals in the tournament and a Woman of the Match accolade in the clash against the Comoros Islands.

Jane said the victory augured well for the future of Banyana Banyana.

African News Agency (ANA)