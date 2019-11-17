JOHANNESBURG – Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki has declared his side’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan on Sunday as a must-win match.
South Africa come into the match following a 2-0 loss to Ghana in the opening match of their campaign, while the Sudanese defeated Sao Tome e Principe 4-0 in the other Group C fixture.
Bafana and Sudan meet at Orlando Stadium in Soweto in a 3pm start.
“I have told the players that the game against Ghana is behind us, there is nothing we can do about it. Yes, we are not happy with the loss but we can’t change the result, so we have to focus on what is ahead of us – and this time it is Sudan,” said Ntseki.
“We are playing in front of our fans, we lost three points in Ghana, and now we must come out firing on all cylinders against Sudan. We need to be aggressive from the first whistle because in the qualifiers if you don’t win your home games you are as good as not making in the to the next stage. We have suffered a setback but now we need to get our campaign back on track.”