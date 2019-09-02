Banyana face Botswana in the second-leg of the Olympic qualifier at Orlando Stadium tomorrow. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG - Goalkeeper Andile Dlamini says Banyana Banyana 'need to win at all costs' as they face Botswana in the second-leg of the Olympic qualifier at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday (starts at 7pm). Despite the goalless draw in the first-leg in Gaborone in Botswana on Friday night, Dlamini believes South Africa will advance to the next round.

"We want people to come support us at Orlando Stadium because the match is an Olympic qualifier and we need to win at all costs,” said Dlamini.

"Not conceding a goal away against Botswana was a gift and now at home we are feeling confident. We love the fact that we’re playing the game at Orlando Stadium as it has a perfect pitch.

@Banyana_Banyana are on their way back to Johannesburg ahead of their 2nd leg Olympic qualifier against Botswana on Tuesday 3 September 2019 @SAFA_net @SasolLeague @SasolSA #Limitless pic.twitter.com/EZTUnPcKV9 — Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) August 31, 2019

"We respect our opponents, but not once we are on the field! The aim is to qualify for Tokyo 2020. That’s the obvious bigger picture."

The Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper was part of the Banyana squad that faced Ethiopia at Orlando Stadium in 2011.

African News Agency (ANA)