CAIRO - South Africa’s coach David Notoane would have preferred to meet Egypt in the final, but instead his charges will take on the tournament hosts in the semis of the Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Cairo on Tuesday.
South Africa finished second in Group B and with Egypt finishing top of Group A to setup the intriguing clash.
As it stands, South Africa remains the only team yet to concede in this tournament from the two groups, while Egypt has conceded three times.
A win in the semifinal will guarantee South Africa a place in next year’s Tokyo Olympic Games, with the top three finishers from the Under-23 Afcon automatically qualifying for the Olympic showpiece.
“We have got two dreams,” Notoane added. “And that is we want to qualify for both the Tokyo Summer Olympic games and reach this year’s Under-23 Afcon final,” said Notoane.