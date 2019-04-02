Desiree Ellis, coach of Banyana Banyana speaks at a press conference on Monday. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu / BackpagePix

DURBAN – Banyana Banyana will be hoping to put the final stamp on their preparations for the Women’s World Cup when they take on Jamaica in an international friendly in Durban on Sunday. The 3pm clash at Moses Mabhida Stadium is Banyana’s final fixture on home soil before they head to the Women’s World Cup to be held in France in June and July.

“We are very excited to be in Durban, this is part of our World Cup preparations,” said Banyana coach Desiree Ellis.

“This is also a different type of game and an important one at that, as each and every match prepares you for the next one.

“The players are excited as it is 67 days away from the World Cup and it is getting closer and closer. Even though we have not been together, players have been training as we have given them programmes, and some have been playing matches and also tournaments. We will prepare well for the Sunday match as it is a farewell match, and we will put up a good showing.”

This will be the first time Banyana will play at the iconic Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Andile Dlamini, Desiree Ellis coach of South Africa, Leandra Smeda and Nothando Vilakazi during the Banyana Banyana press conference on Monday. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu / BackpagePix

“This will be the second time we play at a World Cup Stadium, in Cape Town we got a lot of fans earlier this year, now it is your turn Durban to better that. We urge fans to come out in numbers to give a morale boost to this group of magnificent players, and hopefully we will give out not just a good result, but also a great performance as our farewell match.

The last time we were here in this city was in 2011 qualifying for the London 2012 Olympics when we won against Tunisia.”

Jamaica are ranked 53rd in the world with South Africa five spots ahead in 48th.

African News Agency (ANA)