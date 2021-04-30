We’re going to announce the new Bafana coach next week, says Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe

CAPE TOWN – The South African Football Association (Safa) on Friday evening announced that it has finalised outstanding matters with the new incoming Bafana Bafana coach and the announcement will be made next week.

“We have concluded and finalised all the outstanding matters and we will announce the new coach next week,” said Safa CEO, Advocate Tebogo Motlanthe.

“The two parties (Safa and new coach) have resolved all matters and what remains now is to officially announce him next week,” added Advocate Motlanthe.

ALSO READ: If Pitso Mosimane doesn’t want the Bafana job, give it to Benni McCarthy

On Friday, it was reported that AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy has “agreed in principle” to become the next coach of Bafana Bafana.

It was further reported that McCarthy had met with Motlanthe after AmaZulu’s impressive 5-1 win over Cape Town City earlier this week, and the two had discussed matters down to how much money McCarthy would be making, and who his technical staff would be made of.

South Africa are drawn in Group G for the 2022 Qatar World Cup qualifiers, together with Ghana, Ethiopia and Zimbabwe.

ALSO READ: ’Benni McCarthy will be the next Bafana Bafana coach,’ says ex-boss Clive Barker

Bafana Bafana will kick off their world cup campaign with an away match against Zimbabwe in the first week of June 2021.

IOL Sport