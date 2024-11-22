Why Hugo Broos said he was close to quitting Bafana job

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos on Friday said he was close to quitting earlier this year, when his side’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers got off to a rocky start. In their first Afcon 2025 qualifier in September, Bafana drew 2-2 with Uganda at home at Orlando Stadium. It may have, at the time, seemed like the nation’s run to the semi-finals in the 2024 Afcon may have been their peak.

It would have come as quite a blow to drop points at home just as Bafana began their campaign to qualify for the next Afcon. Of course, Bafana would go on to finish top of Group K in convincing fashion as they ended winning four of their matches and drawing two.

‘Wanted to do it my way’ However, Broos revealed he was ready to pack it all in had Bafana not improved after that first qualifier. “You know in those tough moments in the beginning, for me it was, it was clear. I will do it my way and if I didn’t succeed, okay. Then I would take my luggage and I go back to Belgium. But I didn't want to be in front of the mirror, and saying why did I listen to this one. I just wanted to do it my way,” said Broos.

“It was a little bit tough in the beginning, but I knew what I was doing and you need also a little bit of luck. You can say what you want, but if the results are not following, then it stops. And then from that moment we progressed nearly every game. “So I know again, and I have to be honest also, there was a moment I wanted to quit. I went to Belgium and I said, okay, I don't know if I will return [to South Africa]. And it was after our first game for the Morocco qualifiers.” Next on the agenda will be qualifying for the 2026 Fifa World Cup. Bafana are currently second in Group C with seven points, behind table-toppers Rwanda only on goal difference.

Broos revealed that he would dearly like to first qualify for the World Cup, and then lead the team in the tournament itself. If he does that, it would be the perfect way for the 72-year-old tactician to enjoy his retirement. “From my side, I was in 1986 in Mexico with the Belgium team in the World Cup. And once you were there, you [think you] won't be there a second or a third or a fourth time. “So this is my last job. After that, I will stop because I'm 72. I think it's time. It's time to stop. But I want to stop with qualifying for the World Cup. It should be a fantastic end for me as a career. So again, you can be sure that we will do everything to qualify.