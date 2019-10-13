The Alexandra-born midfielder features regularly for French Ligue 1 outfit Guingamp. He was not in the squad that participated in the Africa Cup of Nations.
Unlike teammates Kamohelo Mokotjo and Thulani Serero, who previously quit Bafana due to their frustration at warming the bench, Phiri is willing to bide his time.
“For me, in terms of disappointment, it is never something that happens if I don’t play. I just go back and work on improving my game. I’m getting more out of training in terms of solidifying my place in the team. When you come to the national team, you come and deliver and we are all united,” Phiri told Independent Media ahead of the Nelson Mandela Challenge contest between South Africa and Mali in Port Elizabeth today (3pm kick-off).
Phiri is expected to start today.