Williams and company will take on four-time African champions Ghana tonight in Cape Coast in their opening match of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. The Black Stars are one of the dominant forces in African football. Before their dramatic last-16 elimination in Egypt this year, they had reached the last four of Afcon in the previous six editions.
Facing Ghana in their own backyard is a mammoth challenge for any team, but Williams is confident that Bafana can get a positive result against a team that is at a crossroads.“It started with coach Stuart (Baxter) in his first game when we played Nigeria,” Williams said. “He said let’s stop this thinking that they are bigger than us and their players are playing there.
“It’s XI versus XI at the end of the day. If your mind is right, you can beat anyone. We saw it at Afcon. Bafana are in a good place now. The team has gelled well together.
“This group of players has been together for a long time now. We know each other well, and a lot of (the) guys have grown with the high-profile games we have played. We are stronger as a team now.”