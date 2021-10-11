Wooooo! South Africans get Ric Flair to trend due to Hugo Broos resemblance
Durban – WWE legend “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair found himself trending in South Africa on Twitter during the weekend. Given Flair’s age of 72, a lot of people naturally assumed that the wrestling icon must have passed away.
Meanwhile, the reason he was trending was because South African’s saw the lighter side of things and found a resemblance between the “Nature Boy” and the current national soccer team coach Hugo Broos.
Rick flair Hugo Broos what he’s doing bafethu pic.twitter.com/wEIEHBSyKX— Shabba (@Shabangu__) October 9, 2021
Broos has received plenty of praise since being appointed as Bafana Bafana coach earlier this year.
Bafana Bafana remain unbeaten since Broos’ appointment and most recently recorded a 3-1 victory over Ethiopia in World Cup qualifiers last weekend.
I saw Rick Flair trending and thought the worst. Meanwhile it’s Broos pic.twitter.com/w84dODf9mp— Jason (@jason_the_mood) October 9, 2021
Impressively, Bafana Bafana’s shooting has improved under the management of Broos. Ballooned shots into the stands which have been a problem affecting the national team for several years are no longer a key characteristic in the play of the national team.
Wooo!! So Hugo Broos AKA Rick Flair the Nature Boy is our National Team coach. You gotta love Sauta Tweets and trends. 🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/CEju8bK5EK— Dobs Masango (@dobsmasango) October 9, 2021
