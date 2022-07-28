Youthful Bafana Bafana assemble ahead of Chan qualifier against Comoros

Cape Town – A youthful Bafana Bafana selection has reported for camp in Johannesburg for their African Nations Championship (Chan) first round, second leg qualifier clash against Comoros on Saturday at Dobsonville Stadium. Coach Helman Mkhalele has kept the bulk of the players that produced the away win against the Islanders in the first leg meeting a week ago, where Khulekani Shezi scored the solitary goal in the second half.

The 52-year-old coach said he was pleased with how they played in the first outing, adding that they now need to finish the job here at home. “I have brought in five new players to add to that squad which played away because some of our players who featured in the first leg match were ruled out due to injuries,” Mkhalele said. “We have roped in the likes of Promise Mkhuma, George Matlou, Sammy Seabi, Sibusiso Milazi and Keenan Phillips as suitable replacements as we continue with our preparations for the upcoming second leg fixture against Comoros.

“This second tie is not going to be easy because we expect Comoros to come at us to overturn the first leg result we produced against them,” Mkhalele added. “We are not going to allow them room as this is one match we want to dominate from the first whistle until the last.” Meanwhile, Mkhalele congratulated Banyana Banyana for winning their first-ever Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title, adding that they have made the country proud. “I would like to congratulate Banyana Banyana for a job well done in winning the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations tournament,” Mkhalele said.

