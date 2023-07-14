Zambia beat Bafana Bafana to advance to Cosafa Cup final

Bafana Bafana let slip a lead as they went down 2-1 to Zambia and crashed out of the Cosafa Cup at the semi-final stage at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban on Friday. This result sees Chipolopolo make the final of the competition for the second year in a row.

Zambia will dust themselves off and prepare to defend their title against Lesotho in the final on Sunday. Tshegofatso Mabasa continued rich vein of form as he banged in his third goal in two games to give Bafana the breakthrough on the stroke of halftime. Lesedi Kapinga and Iqraam Rayners showed silky feet and movement to play impressive one-twos before Rayners unleashed a shot that palmed into the path of Mabasa who smashed in the rebound.

The defending champions were not about to lay down and quickly hit back in the second half, capitalising on poor Bafana defending in the box five minutes after halftime. Golden Mashata was the man with the final touch as a long throw into the box was poorly dealt with affording the Green Buffaloes man a clear shot at goal. The Zambian turnaround was completed with a stunning freekick in the 69th minute.

Red Arrows’ Albert Kangwanda was the man entrusted with the responsibility and did not disappoint, finding the top right corner and leaving the keeper with no chance. The home coach Morena Ramoreboli was forced into changing his goalkeeper for the first time as Olwethu Mzimela deputised for the injured Jethren Barr. And that alternation was tested early on in the match as the AmaZulu shot-stopper was called into a sharp save in the tenth minute.

Zambian winger Kangwanda drifted in from the right and onto his left foot before attempting to curl his low drive into the goal but Mzimela was alive to it and dived to quickly palm it out for a corner. The hosts seemed to be feeding off the lively atmosphere in Umlazi and grew into the game as the first stanza progressed. The second half saw Zambia wrestle momentum into the balance as both sides had their fair share of ball possession while trying to create chances.