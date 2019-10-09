Bongani Zungu who is plying his trade in France suffered a deep laceration on his left leg. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

PORT ELIZABETH – Bafana Bafana's star midfielder, Bongani Zungu has withdrawn from the squad that will face Mali on Sunday at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth in the Nelson Mandela Challenge. Zungu who is plying his trade in France suffered a deep laceration on his left leg while in the colours of his club, Amiens SC.

The mercurial Zungu was Bafana's top performer at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt this year. He was imperial for Bafana in the middle of the park and notched up two strikes during the tournament. His withdrawal will be a big blow for the country.

Highlands Park midfielder dynamo, Mothobi Mvala has been called up to replace Zungu.

Mvala is already in the camp. He arrived in PE last night and will start training with the team today.