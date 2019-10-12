PORT ELIZABETH – Themba Zwane has enjoyed enormous success with Mamelodi Sundowns on the continent and it is for that reason he wants to transfer his accomplishments at club level to Bafana Bafana.
Zwane is a vital cog in the Brazilians' set-up and has made a similar impact in the national team. He was central when Sundowns were crowned the Caf Champions League winners in 2016.
Mshishi, as he is known to his admirers in football circles, was also a central figure for Sundowns when they defeated TP Mazembe to lift the Super Cup in 2017.
Zwane is expected to play a key role tomorrow when Bafana lock horns with Mali. The two nations will battle in the Nelson Mandela Challenge at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth at 3pm.
Zwane admitted that it doesn’t sit well with him that he is yet to achieve major success in the national team's colours.