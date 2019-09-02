Molefi Ntseki Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Cape Town – Barely days into his appointment as the national team coach, Molefi Ntseki has summoned help from Trott Moloto and Arthur Zwane, who have been named as assistant coaches ahead of the team's departure for Lusaka, Zambia. Bafana Bafana take on Zambia in a friendly international on Saturday afternoon, the first match for the national team since Stuart Baxter quit his job as head coach last month.

"Arthur Zwane and Trott Moloto will be assisting me for the Zambia game while I finalize my Technical Team - Ntseki," read a post on the Bafana Bafana Twitter account on Monday afternoon.

With little time to prepare for the game - Ntseki was only appointed on Saturday, it will remain to be seen whether Moloto and Zwane, nicknamed '10111' in his playing days, be given the assistant coaches position permanently.

Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Zwane is currently in charge of the Amakhosi Reserve/ Multichoice Diski Challenge (MDC) team and the 45-year-old has largely been heralded as one of the country's bright, up-and-coming coaches, with an eye for uncovering and nurturing talent.

But while Zwane's appointment has been well met by South African football fans on social media, Moloto has been less warmly received.

Moloto was the senior national team head coach between 1998 and 2000, but has not been coaching for close a decade now and is currently the Chief Scout at Mamelodi Sundowns.

There's no question though that the 63-year-old has a wealth of experience within South African football and could still prove himself to be a wise choice by Ntseki - himself a surprise choice as the new national team boss.

Following the game against Zambia, Bafana will begin their qualification campaign for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in November, when they travel to Ghana to play the Black Stars.

Also in their group are Sudan, and one of Mauritius or São Tomé e Príncipe.

African News Agency/ANA