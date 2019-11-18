Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey are both ready to start for Wales in their decisive Euro 2020 qualifier against Hungary on Tuesday, manager Ryan Giggs has said.
Real Madrid forward Bale featured for an hour in Wales' 2-0 victory over Azerbaijan on Saturday after spending a month on the sidelines with a calf problem.
The 30-year-old was replaced by Ramsey, who has struggled with niggling injuries in recent months and made just eight appearances for Juventus this season.
"The lads who go minutes needed minutes. It's a bit of a balancing act, the players I know who can't play 90 minutes - that will obviously influence the selection," Giggs told a news conference on Monday.
"Gareth and Aaron were in that scenario. They are both ready to start."