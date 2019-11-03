ROME – Brescia striker Mario Balotelli threatened to walk off the pitch after receiving alleged racist abuse from Hellas Verona fans during the teams’ Serie A meeting on Sunday.
The Italy international was left enraged by the chants coming from a section of the home support at the Stadio Bentegodi.
Nine minutes into the second half, Balotelli stopped the game when he picked the ball up and volleyed it into the offending section of the stadium.
He walked behind the goal before the striker’s team mates and opponents convinced him to stay on the field.
The referee Maurizio Mariani stopped the game and a message was read out over the stadium loudspeaker threatening to suspend the match for a longer period if the chants continued.